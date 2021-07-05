Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 586,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 377,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 309,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,310,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

NYSE:WRB opened at $75.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.