Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 395 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,247,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,038,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in IQVIA by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 305,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,066,000 after acquiring an additional 39,821 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 482,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,194,000 after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

IQV stock opened at $249.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 118.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.60 and a 12 month high of $249.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

