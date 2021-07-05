Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH opened at $257.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.17.

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.