Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $355.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $182.46 and a 1 year high of $356.14.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

