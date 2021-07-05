Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Sells 779,944 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779,944 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties comprises 1.9% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $21,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.41. 133,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,421. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

