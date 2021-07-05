Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,311,000 after purchasing an additional 441,031 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after purchasing an additional 354,551 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,867,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,849,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after purchasing an additional 88,839 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.15. 229,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,741. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $89.06 and a one year high of $222.08. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

IIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

