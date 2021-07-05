Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,449 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,320,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust makes up approximately 4.6% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $50,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.22. 69,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.40, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

