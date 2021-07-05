Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (WAKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 22nd

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of WAKE stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. Wake Forest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20.

Get Wake Forest Bancshares alerts:

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter.

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wake Forest Federal Savings & Loan Association that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits and IRAs. The company's loan portfolio includes fixed mortgage loans, balloon mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, commercial real estate mortgages, and commercial lines of credit, as well as loans secured by residential investment properties and land, and deposit loans.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Wake Forest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wake Forest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.