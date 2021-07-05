Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:WAKE)

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of WAKE opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.20. Wake Forest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter.

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wake Forest Federal Savings & Loan Association that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits and IRAs. The company's loan portfolio includes fixed mortgage loans, balloon mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, commercial real estate mortgages, and commercial lines of credit, as well as loans secured by residential investment properties and land, and deposit loans.

