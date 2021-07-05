Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Get Wabash National alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.60.

WNC stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a market cap of $744.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Wabash National by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Wabash National by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 473,645 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Wabash National by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Wabash National by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Wabash National by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wabash National (WNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.