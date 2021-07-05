Voyager Token (VGX) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for $2.24 or 0.00006467 BTC on major exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $497.50 million and $1.84 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.86 or 0.00794256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

