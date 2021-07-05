Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

VIVE stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.29). Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 146.66% and a negative net margin of 400.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Viveve Medical in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Viveve Medical in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 1,002.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the period. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viveve Medical (VIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.