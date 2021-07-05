Vista Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Vista Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $139.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

