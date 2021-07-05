Visa (NYSE:V) versus Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Critical Analysis

Visa (NYSE:V) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 49.93% 33.86% 13.75% Flywire N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Visa and Flywire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 0 23 0 3.00 Flywire 0 0 10 0 3.00

Visa presently has a consensus price target of $255.72, indicating a potential upside of 7.16%. Flywire has a consensus price target of $41.14, indicating a potential upside of 17.28%. Given Flywire’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flywire is more favorable than Visa.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Visa and Flywire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $21.85 billion 21.28 $10.87 billion $5.04 47.35 Flywire N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Flywire.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Visa beats Flywire on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. Flywire Corporation was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

