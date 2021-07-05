Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Short Interest Up 23.6% in June

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 70,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $11,376,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,745,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,672,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

