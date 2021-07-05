Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $30,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Freed Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $391,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,802.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,993. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

