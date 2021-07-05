Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,361,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 1,416.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 1,233.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,170 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $9,315,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACI opened at $19.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

