Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,023 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 863,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,164,000 after buying an additional 38,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,690,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $53.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

