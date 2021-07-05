Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA opened at $30.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

