Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 194.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $367.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $368.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

