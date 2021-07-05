Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Okta by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKTA opened at $242.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.93. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KGI Securities began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,582 shares of company stock worth $10,913,092 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

