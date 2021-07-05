Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $6,786,000. Finally, Weber Alan W lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.