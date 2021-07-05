Vestor Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after buying an additional 272,651 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $203.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.32. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $144.42 and a 52-week high of $203.25.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

