Vestor Capital LLC Has $77,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 63,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $81.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.09. The company has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,382,500 shares of company stock valued at $500,398,350. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

