Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 55.2% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,046,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after acquiring an additional 372,145 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.44. 11,392,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,452,842. The company has a market cap of $233.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.75 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

