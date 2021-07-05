VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 207.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in VeriSign by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total transaction of $1,264,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,379,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,696 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $231.33 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $232.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

