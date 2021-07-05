VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Receives $44.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VER. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

VER stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.47. 1,367,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,196. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VEREIT will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

