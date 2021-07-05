Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Veolia Environnement from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $32.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

