Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,541,237 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,828,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,550 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 525.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 249.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 939,228 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 503,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VEDL opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60. Vedanta Limited has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter.

Vedanta Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

