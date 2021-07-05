VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
VTTGF opened at $270.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.42. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $270.42 and a 12-month high of $270.42.
VAT Group Company Profile
