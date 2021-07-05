Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,477 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 177,361 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 308,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 401,155 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter valued at $12,331,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA opened at $8.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $669.08 million and a P/E ratio of -73.27. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vasta Platform will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

