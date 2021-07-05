Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 241.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,778 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $13,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 224,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,802,000 after acquiring an additional 61,419 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.43. 97,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,398. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $75.95 and a 1 year high of $104.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.57.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

