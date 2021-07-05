UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UWMC. Barclays began coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut shares of UWM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UWM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.89.

UWMC stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. UWM has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,607,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,071,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

