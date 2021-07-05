Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Sold by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC lessened its stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,773 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URG. Cim LLC bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Ur-Energy by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URG. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.40 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective for the company.

URG stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.37. 26,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,020. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $260.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,936,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,513.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

