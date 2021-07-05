Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPST. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $849,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 9.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $6,549,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $121.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.99. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $191.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

