Upfiring (UFR) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $1,752.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Upfiring coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.24 or 0.00230350 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001585 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.42 or 0.00766762 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring (UFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

