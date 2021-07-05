Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,408,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $30,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 118,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,162,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,730,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 435,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 42,960 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $24.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

