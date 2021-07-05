UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Professional Planning

Professional Planning lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Professional Planning’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $409.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,998. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $287.10 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $405.08. The stock has a market cap of $386.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.