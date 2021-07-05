United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock Position Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105,270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,987,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,990 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,542,000 after purchasing an additional 93,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,106,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on X. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.27.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

