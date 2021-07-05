United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Boosted by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.53. 2,172,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,342. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.39. The firm has a market cap of $184.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.