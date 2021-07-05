UniMex Network (UMX) Achieves Market Cap of $4.54 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $111,381.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniMex Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00135098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00168387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,553.84 or 0.99793854 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,936,412 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniMex Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniMex Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.