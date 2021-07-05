Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Under Armour by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NYSE:UA opened at $18.73 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

