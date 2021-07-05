Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Short Interest Down 15.6% in June

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 31.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Umpqua has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

