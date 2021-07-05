UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRATF. SEB Equities raised shares of Traton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Traton in a report on Friday, June 25th. SEB Equity Research raised Traton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Traton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Traton presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $32.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78. Traton has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

