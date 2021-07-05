UBS Group AG Takes Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 540,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $5,690,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $836.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.02.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. Analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

