UBS Group AG Sells 11,608 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,608 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.46% of Laredo Petroleum worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $18,715,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18,683.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $88.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.61. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

