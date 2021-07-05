UBS Group AG Lowers Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,124,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 47,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

GAB stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.