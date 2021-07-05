UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

UBS Group AG increased its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of MGE Energy worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,886,000 after acquiring an additional 151,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,549,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,479,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 80,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 62,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 58,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

MGEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $74.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.56. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

