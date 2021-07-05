UBS Group AG Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,452,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,783,000 after buying an additional 2,076,135 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,694,000 after buying an additional 718,793 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after buying an additional 661,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,301,000 after buying an additional 619,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 336,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after buying an additional 200,809 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $34.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $129.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.87% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

