UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $11,131,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $8,765,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $8,342,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 171,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $2,505,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NNOX shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nano-X Imaging
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
